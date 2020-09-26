Hundreds come together to honor Breonna Taylor with a vigil

Organizers asked the group to continue to fight for change.

TAMPA, Fla. — Demonstrations to demand justice for Breonna Taylor continue across the country.

The Tampa Dream Defenders brought a group of at least 100 together for a vigil Friday night.

To honor her life, they shared her story and the stories of countless other Black women who have been killed during encounters with law enforcement.

"The whole point of 'say her name,' is to shed light on the fact that Black women are being murdered by the state. Black women are being murdered by their partners, Black women are being murdered by their doctors and nobody is standing up," the group's organizer said.

The group marched across the street to light candles in front of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s Office.

They want Warren to drop charges against the men and women who protested after the death of George Floyd.

After a moment of silence to honor Breonna Taylor, organizers asked the group to continue to fight for change.

