Protesters remain outside White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza following Trump's RNC speech

Several groups splintered off, with some marching down Constitution Avenue, while others headed towards the entrance to the South Lawn where Trump spoke.

WASHINGTON — On the night before March on Washington, members of the GOP sat on the South Lawn awaiting President Donald Trump's official renomination speech to close out the final night of the Republican National Convention. Just outside, hundreds of protesters gathered in the spot that has become the epicenter of racial justice protests in D.C. since the death of George Floyd: Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Several groups splintered off, with some marching down Constitution Avenue, while others headed towards the entrance to the South Lawn where a fireworks show followed the president's RNC speech.

On Constitution Avenue, the vibe was very much a party, and a mobile party at that as a Go-Go truck made its way down the avenue, followed by a school bus outfitted with a basketball hoop on the front for participants to shoot a few hoops while they marched.

Standing at the fence leading to the South Lawn, a smaller group gathered determined to make a lot of noise. WUSA9 reporter John Henry said everyone he observed had noisemakers and they were prepared to "drown out" Trump's speech wrapping up the RNC.

15th and Pennsylvania. Protesters are waving noisemakers and shooting fireworks right outside the White House gate in an effort to drown out President Trump’s speech. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/q5zXRu3rfr — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 28, 2020

As the president began speaking, Henry said the crowd began enthusiastically shaking their noisemakers and setting off their own fireworks.

ShutDownDC and an organization called Purpose Party organized most of the demonstrations outside the White House.

Right now, at BLM Plaza, outside the White House just few hours before President Donald Trump’s #RNC2020 acceptance speech. The crowd of protesters is growing rapidly (@wusa9). pic.twitter.com/MiCKBhSxfZ — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 27, 2020

The Go-Go protest bus is now at 15th and Pennsylvania. Large crowd of protesters. They’re close to the entrance that would lead to the South Lawn of the White House. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/lutXJIxTSZ — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 28, 2020

The crowd near Lafayette Sq near the White House as #RNC plays out on other side. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/MVKKKe3UgS — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) August 28, 2020

The president concluded his speech around 11:30 p.m.

MEANWHILE — Here on the north side of the White House...

Crowd counterbalancing the president’s acceptance speech #RNC2020 @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/8tjkcXYVcW — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) August 28, 2020

Following the speech, crowds were still gathered around the east side of the White House blocking a bus entrance.

VIDEO: This is the scene near the east side of the White House. Big crowd of protesters blocking the entrance where buses arrived (to pick up guests?).@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/BjExkYdgFH — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) August 28, 2020

WUSA9's John Henry reports at least one person was taken into custody following a clash between police and protesters after midnight, while some members of Congress were leaving the White House.

A scuffle on BLM plaza b/n police and protesters. They took someone into custody. Couldn’t see what happened. A few congressmen are exiting the White House complex just yards away. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/EZb7EjdPbw — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 28, 2020

Crowds remained in the area until into the early hours of Friday morning.

Scene has calmed down a bit at 15th/Pennsylvania. Protesters now standing right up to police line. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/60k1Plhzea — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) August 28, 2020

Crowds eventually dispersed by early Friday morning ahead of the March on Washington. The program begins at 8 a.m.