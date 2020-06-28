Reports: Miami protest ends in tear gas from police

A Miami police spokesperson told news outlets that officers were handling a "civil disturbance" with a group of protesters but did not specify if tear gas was used.

MIAMI — Multiple reports say a protest in downtown Miami ended in a confrontation between police and protesters.

The Miami Herald reports that just after 10 p.m. Saturday, videos from Twitter show protesters slowly being pushed off I-395 and tear gas deployed by police.

In one video you can hear someone say "we are peaceful" before police began throwing canisters of what appears to be tear gas.

It's unclear from the videos if anyone was injured.

Miami police told the Miami Herald, “Preliminary info available at this time is that our officers were handling a civil disturbance involving a group of protesters in the Downtown area.”

Witnesses told WSVN that police officers used tear gas.

“As the people are trying to leave — there’s little kids in there — and then all of a sudden there’s all this gas,” Carlos Naranjo told WSVN. “I got tear gas in my face. I had to get a little bit of water, and my eyes are still bloody, so it’s just one of those examples where you’re trying to express your right to assemble, you’re trying to protest, yeah, taking the streets, but something like this is completely unnecessary.”

A Miami Police spokesperson also told the news station officers were “handling a civil disturbance” but did not specify whether they used tear gas.

The Herald said the protest was organized by Protest Miami and Black Power Resistance, along with other groups.

