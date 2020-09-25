St Pete protesters focus on remaining peaceful and seeking justice for Breonna Taylor

Mental health counselors and social workers from The Well, a community healing organization, were also present to provide free services for demonstrators.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As protesters gathered in St. Pete for the second night, the message was clear: tonight would be a peaceful protest.

As they have throughout the summer, protesters gathered at City Hall to meet before marching through the streets of St. Pete.

Tonight’s march was focused on Breonna Taylor. Demonstrators were disappointed with the grand jury’s decision to indict former officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment, rather than charge any of the officers with Taylor’s death.

After a confrontation between protesters and diners on Bayshore Blvd., captured on video by a Tampa Bay Times reporter, went viral last night, organizers wanted attendees to stay safe and stay calm tonight. Organizer Ashley Green asked protesters to evaluate how they behaved last night and to adjust for tonight if necessary.

Imploring with protesters, “Last night, did you honor the lives that were lost? Last night, did you bring us closer to justice?"

Mental health counselors and social workers from The Well, a community healing organization, were also present to provide free services for demonstrators.

What other people are reading right now: