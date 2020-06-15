x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

protests

State Attorney will not prosecute Tampa protesters

Those 67 people who were arrested on June 2 for unlawful assembly will have those arrests expunged.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren says he will not prosecute protesters who were arrested on June 2 for unlawful assembly in Tampa. 

During a press conference on Monday, Warren says after looking over all 67 cases, he and his office determined that all protesters were protesting peacefully. The arrests will be expunged from those 67 people's records.

In a previous statement, Warren said the following: 

"Peaceful protests are vital to our democracy—they provide an outlet for anger and frustration, as well as inspire change.

"For protesters who were arrested for unlawful assembly the night of June 2, our office worked to get them out of jail as quickly as possible, which is consistent with our office’s policy for non-violent misdemeanors.

We are still awaiting some pieces of information regarding the arrests from June 2, and it would be improper for us to decide how we are handling any case before we have reviewed all the relevant facts."

His office has also said they once they have worked through June 2, they will apply the same procedures to each proceeding day and arrests.

RELATED: Protest for protesters: Demonstrators ask all charges be dropped for those arrested

RELATED: 68 arrested after some protesters began destroying property and targeting police

RELATED: Tampa's protests take different forms but demand the same thing

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter