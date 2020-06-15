State Attorney will not prosecute Tampa protesters

Those 67 people who were arrested on June 2 for unlawful assembly will have those arrests expunged.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren says he will not prosecute protesters who were arrested on June 2 for unlawful assembly in Tampa.

During a press conference on Monday, Warren says after looking over all 67 cases, he and his office determined that all protesters were protesting peacefully. The arrests will be expunged from those 67 people's records.

In a previous statement, Warren said the following:

"Peaceful protests are vital to our democracy—they provide an outlet for anger and frustration, as well as inspire change.

"For protesters who were arrested for unlawful assembly the night of June 2, our office worked to get them out of jail as quickly as possible, which is consistent with our office’s policy for non-violent misdemeanors.

We are still awaiting some pieces of information regarding the arrests from June 2, and it would be improper for us to decide how we are handling any case before we have reviewed all the relevant facts."

His office has also said they once they have worked through June 2, they will apply the same procedures to each proceeding day and arrests.

