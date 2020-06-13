Protests across Tampa: 'Back the Blue,' Black Lives Matter rallies

TAMPA, Fla. — Protests continued for a third weekend across the Tampa Bay area, with many people showing up to "Back the Blue" while more walk down Bayshore Boulevard for Black Lives Matter.
The demonstrations follow the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. Since then, protests and unrest nationwide have amplified the issue of racial injustice in the U.S.
A "Back the Blue" Facebook event garnered the attention of a people who later gathered Saturday morning at Hillsborough Community College. Its ralliers wanted to show support to law enforcement officers.
Elsewhere, people marched from Fred Ball Park and onto Bayshore Boulevard in support of Black Lives Matter. Traffic was blocked during this demonstration.
Updates:
4:37 p.m. (June 13):
4:32 p.m. (June 13):
3:59 p.m. (June 13):
