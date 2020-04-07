x
Demonstrators block portions of roads in Tampa, Sarasota during protests

During one protest, demonstrators chanted 'no racist police.'
TAMPA, Fla. — Protesters in parts of the Tampa Bay area have shut down portions of several roads, causing traffic delays. 

In Tampa, protesters shut down the intersection of Spruce and Dale Mabry starting around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Protesters were heard chanting "no racist police" during the demonstration. 

Just before 1 p.m. the police arrived, telling protesters to disperse. 

Down in Sarasota, police said that all westbound traffic over the John Ringling Causeway was stopped due to demonstrations.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

