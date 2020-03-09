Mobility on Demand: PSTA continues to provide rides for those who need them most

Despite low ridership during this pandemic, PSTA continues to offer rides for those who need them most. Thanks to their Mobility on Demand program.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Unless you rely on public transportation, you may not have heard of something called paratransit. It’s public transportation for people with specific needs who are unable to take the fixed public transit routes.

In Pinellas County, PSTA’s Mobility on Demand program makes that possible for people with specific needs. Partnering with ride-sharing companies, it allows riders to book a trip at a moment’s notice.

“We really encourage people to use our complimentary ADA paratransit that here we call the DART program. If someone has a disability sometimes, they feel like I can’t use the bus, I have a disability, so I go on DART. When really, all of our busses are accessible; we have lifts on all of our busses and more,” said PSTA Mobility on Demand Director Bonnie Epstein.

In Pinellas County, PSTA is offering even more options for people who use paratransit services.

“Many people who apply for paratransit don’t know about the mobility on demand that gives them the option to make same-day or on-demand trips, Epstein said.

Those who download their app can find the paratransit option meeting their needs right at their fingertips. All it takes is filling out their application online, and they’re ready to go.

“We really want to take this new application process as an opportunity to educate riders on what they can get," Epstein said. "They can make trips same-day or get a ride within 10 or 15 minutes and not have to schedule the day before.”

And while you can book rides immediately through the PSTA app, those who want to use the Mobility on Demand paratransit options can set up a call to talk to someone who will walk them through the process. You can also book rides in advance if planning your trips works better for you.

