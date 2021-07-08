Police: Man who punched bus driver after being asked to wear mask arrested

Video shared by police shows the driver saying, "It's not my rules."

PINELLAS PARK, Fla — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

The man police say punched a PTSA bus driver in the face after being asked repeatedly to wear a mask was arrested.

Robert Appleby was identified and arrested after the late June incident, Pinellas Park Police say.

According to officers, it happened around 7:45 a.m. June 29 on a PTSA bus.

Officers say, Appleby who had boarded near 34th Street and 50th Avenue North refused to wear a face-covering during the ride and then punched the driver in the face while exiting the bus.

Investigators described the attack as "unprovoked," saying it caused "significant" injuries to the driver.

Video shared by police shows the driver saying, "It's not my rules." And before being punched said, "I'm vaccinated, too."

Appleby is charged with felony battery on a public transit employee.