ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A house sitting abandoned in St. Petersburg held an item hidden inside its attic walls that contained a life story waiting to be discovered.

This past April, the Warrior Care Program was called out to a house awaiting demolition to recover an urn containing what was believed to be the cremains of a veteran, and that is when the real work began.

A special case advocate from the program began months of research to identify this hero and uncover his military background. Earlier this year the cremains were identified as Major Albert Louis Mitchell, a 20-year veteran of U.S. Army Special Forces and Vietnam veteran.

Now, Maj. Mitchell will be honored Friday in a ceremony, and all are welcome to attend.

“The public is invited to attend the service to honor this American hero,” Bay Pines National Cemetery said in a release.

If you are interested in attending the ceremony it will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, Friday at 2:30 p.m.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter