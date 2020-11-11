Publix adjusting some store hours due to Tropical Storm Eta

TAMPA, Fla — Publix announced it will be adjusting some grocery store hours due to Tropical Storm Eta.
The supermarket chain sent an email to some customers on Wednesday afternoon. It stated: "With Storm Eta imminent, it’s important that you are prepared with the most up-to-date information. Please be aware that several of our stores in the affected area will be adjusting their hours for the storm. At Publix, it’s our goal to help keep you and your family safe and prepared."
At least 10 stores will adjust hours including locations in St. Petersburg, Tampa and Clearwater.
For a list of those store changes, check the Publix website here.
What other people are reading right now:
- Models predict Tampa Bay could see 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases by January
- Tracking Eta: Tropical Storm Eta forecast to reach hurricane strength today
- Women have served US armed forces since Revolutionary days, but combat ban wasn't lifted until 2013
- 'Several people' taken to the hospital after Tampa shooting, deputies say
- Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective
- Santa is still visiting the Tampa Bay area this year
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter