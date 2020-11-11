x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Publix adjusting some store hours due to Tropical Storm Eta

At least 10 stores in the Tampa Bay area have modified their hours.
Credit: wtsp

TAMPA, Fla — Publix announced it will be adjusting some grocery store hours due to Tropical Storm Eta.

The supermarket chain sent an email to some customers on Wednesday afternoon. It stated: "With Storm Eta imminent, it’s important that you are prepared with the most up-to-date information. Please be aware that several of our stores in the affected area will be adjusting their hours for the storm. At Publix, it’s our goal to help keep you and your family safe and prepared."

At least 10 stores will adjust hours including locations in St. Petersburg, Tampa and Clearwater. 

For a list of those store changes, check the Publix website here.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter