Publix expands store hours, gets rid of designated shopping times for seniors

Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix stores are restoring some sense of normalcy as Florida begins to reopen.

Beginning Saturday, the grocery chain will open its stores daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and pharmacies will return to normal operating hours.

Publix will end designated shopping hours for seniors, first responders and health care workers. However, the supermarket is still encouraging customers who prefer to shop when the buildings are less crowded to arrive during the 7 a.m. hour.

Stores will continue to require social distancing to keep employees and shoppers safe. Safety precautions being taken include: