Publix expands store hours, gets rid of designated shopping times for seniors

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix stores are restoring some sense of normalcy as Florida begins to reopen.
Beginning Saturday, the grocery chain will open its stores daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and pharmacies will return to normal operating hours.
Publix will end designated shopping hours for seniors, first responders and health care workers. However, the supermarket is still encouraging customers who prefer to shop when the buildings are less crowded to arrive during the 7 a.m. hour.
Stores will continue to require social distancing to keep employees and shoppers safe. Safety precautions being taken include:
- Extra cleanings, including sanitizing high-touch areas
- Requiring associates to wear face masks and allowing them to wear disposable, non-latex gloves where not prohibited by OSHA regulations
- Encouraging six feet of separation through
- regular intercom announcements
- signage and floor decals
- one-way shopping aisles
- Having plexiglass shields at all registers, pharmacies and customer service counters
- Promoting contactless pay
- Allowing store managers to limit the number of customers inside stores
