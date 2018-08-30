LAKELAND, Fla. -- If you bought ground beef products from Publix, check your freezer. There supermarket issued a voluntary recall because of possible E. coli contamination.

Publix says the products that may be affected were sold between June 25 and July 31 at stores in the following counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.

Products sold at Florida Publix stores outside of the ones in the counties listed above were not affected. And the store says products currently for sale weren’t, either.

The ground chuck products in question include the following:

Ground Chuck

Ground Chuck Burgers

Gourmet Burgers (Jalapeno & Cheddar, Pimento & Cheese, Bacon & Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Blue Cheese, and Swiss & Mushroom)

Seasoned Ground Chuck Burgers (Badia, Mesquite, Montreal, and Steakhouse)

Meatballs (Bacon & Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno & Cheddar, Swiss & Mushroom, and Spanish)

Meatloaf (Seasoned and Grillers)

Slider (Bacon & Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Ground Chuck, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno & Cheddar, and Swiss & Mushroom)

Stuffed Peppers

If you bought one of the above products, you can return it for a full refund. For additional questions, call the Publix customer care line at 1-800-242-1227.

Consumption of products containing E. coli can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

