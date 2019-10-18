You can now show off your love for Publix and Pub Subs with the world.

Publix just launched a new line of fan merchandise on its company website. The new clothes and products are themed after what the Florida-based chain is best known for: Pub Subs, BOGOs and its deli and bakery products.

You can get Pub Sub socks, t-shirts, pajama bottoms and even a fanny pack -- or "Pub Sub Sack" as it's called on the site. There are Publix green slide sandals and a hoodie featuring a retro photo of the inside of a store.

And, you can get a shirt or hoodie emblazoned with "Chicken Tender Sub, Sweet Tea & Sprinkle Cookie."

Check out the full line of Fresh Goods here.

