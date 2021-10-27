Police searching for accused Publix 'serial shoplifter' in St. Petersburg

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives in St. Petersburg say they are looking for a woman who's responsible for stealing items from the same Publix Super Market over the last few months.

According to police, since early August, one woman has shoplifted from the supermarket located on 66th Street North about half a dozen times.

The woman is described by detectives as being 20 to 30-years-old with brown-strawberry blonde hair and tattoos on her lower calves and ankles. She's worn a white face mask while carrying a beige purse, the police explain.