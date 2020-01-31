TAMPA, Fla — Puerto Rico is still reeling from an earthquake that’s left thousands without electricity and essential supplies.



Javy Marrero and his friends have been collecting everything from baby formula to air mattresses, diapers to first aid kids.

They've already taken supplies to the island once, seeing the devastating effects on the earthquake that struck the island last month.

Now, they're gearing up for a return to help where he says, conditions are dire.

“You would not believe the situation there, how bad it is. We just do this out of our love for others,” Marrero said.

Marrero and his group have already gathered a good amount, but they're looking for more help in their quest to bring relief to those afflicted in the natural disaster.

They'll be throwing an event at Room 1701 on West Waters Avenue in Tampa.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features four live bands along with other activities.

The items Marrero says he's looking for include: solar lamps, baby formula, baby powder, wipes, diapers, camping tents, pillows, hygiene products, first aid products, batteries, blue tarps and dry milk.

