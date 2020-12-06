Remembering the people killed at the Pulse nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was four years ago that a lone gunman walked into the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and opened fire, unleashing a wave of terror that ended with 49 people dead and 53 hurt.
Here are the names of those who were shot and killed that night.
1) Edward "Eddie" Sotomayor Jr., 34 years old
2) Stanley Almodovar III, 23 years old
3) Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22 years old
4) Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20 years old
5) Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36 years old
6) Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz, 22 years old
7) Luis Vielma, 22 years old
8) Kimberly Morris, 37 years old
9) Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30 years old
10) Darryl Romon Burt II, 29 years old
11) Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32 years old
12) Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21 years old
13) Anthony Luis Lauranodisla, 25 years old
14) Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35 years old
15) Franky Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez, 50 years old
16) Amanda Alvear, 25 years old
17) Martin Benitez Torres, 33 years old
18) Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon 37 years old
19) Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26 years old
20) Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, 35 years old
21) Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, 25 years old
22) Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, 31 years old
23) Oscar A. Aracena-Montero, 26 years old
24) Enrique L. Rios, 25 years old.
25) Miguel Angel Honorato, 30 years old
26) Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40 years old
27) Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32 years old
28) Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19 years old
29) Cory James Connell, 21 years old
30) Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37 years old
31) Luis Daniel Conde, 39 years old
32) Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33 years old
33) Juan Chevez-Martinez, 25 years old
34) Jerald Arthur Wright, 31 years old
35) Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25 years old
36) Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25 years old
37) Jonathan Antonio Camuy Veta, 34 years old
38) Jean C. Nives Rodriguez, 27 years old
39) Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33 years old
40) Brenda Lee Marquez McCool was 49 years old.
41) Yilmary Rodriguez Sulivan, 24 years old
42) Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32 years old.
43) Angel L. Candelario-Padro, 28 years old.
44) Frank Hernandez, 27 years old.
45) Paul Terrell Henry, 41 years old
46) Antonio Davon Brown, 29 years old
47) Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24 years old
48) Akyra Money Murray, 18 years old
49) Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25 years old
