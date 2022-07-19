Have you seen Hiro? Purple Alert issued for missing man with autism

Police said he's been missing for a week and does not have his medication with him.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Hiro? Tampa police are searching for a missing 22-year-old man with autism. And, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Purple Alert for him.

Hiro Verdecia was last seen on July 12 at his home on West Iowa Avenue near South Manhattan Avenue in Tampa. He was wearing a long-sleeved forest green shirt, gray sweatpants, forest green sneakers and was carrying a gray backpack.

Police said Verdecia is Hispanic, stands about 5-foot-9 and weighs around 135 pounds.

Verdecia also has a yellow sunflower tattoo on his right arm and sometimes wears a patch or mask over one of his eyes, the department said.

Police said Verdecia has been diagnosed with autism. And, he does not have his medication with him.

The department said Verdecia's family last had contact with him on July 13, but he doesn't have his phone with him.

Police said some reports have come in Verdecia may have been in the area of East Fowler Avenue and U.S. 41 near the McDonald's. He may have also been in the Ybor entertainment district since he left his home.