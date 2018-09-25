TAMPA, Fla. - The Bryan Glazer Family JCC is inviting the public to participate in its first-ever Sink or Swim: Cardboard Boat Race.

Using only cardboard, duct tape and rubber cement, you must build a boat capable of carrying two people across a swimming pool.

“We want families to interact, to spend time together, to get away from the TV, put down the phones,” said Jessica Gay, the senior general manager of health and wellness the Tampa JCC. “And this is one of the many things we do to try to make that happen.”

The Sink or Swim: Cardboard Boat Race is Sunday, Sept. 30. Check-in is at 10 a.m., races start at 11 a.m. It’s free to participate. Race categories are ages 16 and over, ages 12-15 and ages 8-11. Children 12 and under must have an adult in the boat.

You are strongly encouraged to build your cardboard boat ahead of time. The JCC offered these tips for building your boat:

To make the base as strong as possible, you could double the cardboard. You do this by placing a sheet of cardboard over another sheet so that the corrugations on the two sheets are at right angles to each other.

To fold a piece of cardboard across the corrugations you can score it with the handle end of a craft knife and a ruler as a guide.

BEWARE: Walking on corrugated paper weakens it!

Avoid oil-based stains, caulk and glue because oil soaks into the cardboard, may never dry, and weakens it.

To register, and to find a complete list of rules, visit the Sink or Swim: Cardboard Boat Race website.

