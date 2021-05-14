U.S. Marshals had secured an international arrest warrant for the man wanted in the murder of a Yale graduate student back in February.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The months-long manhunt for Qinxuan Pan, the suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a Yale grad student, is over.

U.S. Marshals confirmed that Pan was found and arrested in Alabama Friday morning.

"We are pleased to announce this morning, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Alabama and the Montgomery Police Department, arrested Fugitive Qinxuan Pan," they said in the statement.

Additional details about Pan or his arrest were not immediately available.

Pan is accused of killing 26-year-old Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang, who was shot in the East Rock neighborhood, in the area of Lawrence and Nicoll Streets on February 6.

Investigators first named the 29-year-old Pan a person of interest in Jiang's death before the investigation showed he was a suspect in the death. Officials said Pan would be charged with murder and 2nd-degree larceny when tracked down.

Pan had last been seen in Georgia less than a week after Jiang's death.

U.S. Marshals had secured an international arrest warrant for the man wanted in the murder of a Yale graduate student back in February.

Jiang studied in Yale's School of Environment, was a U.S. Army veteran and a National Guard reservist. He was laid to rest in February at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

A week before his death, Jiang proposed to his girlfriend.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.