Quantum Leap Farm hosted 5th annual 'Colors of Courage' fundraiser at Armature Works

Local non-profit uses equine assisted therapies to help those with physical and emotional challenges

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, the Odessa-based non-profit, Quantum Leap Farm, hosted its fifth annual Colors of Courage fundraiser at Armature Works.

The event helps the Farm, which provides equine-assisted therapies, raise money to support their various programs and the cost to maintain the horses from feed to healthcare.

10 Tampa Bay anchor Courtney Robinson served as emcee for the fifth year as more than 150 people attended to learn more about Quantum Leap’s efforts.

The farm provides programs to assist the young and old, people of all races and sizes. Some have physical challenges we can see and others have emotional scars we cannot.

One hundred percent of donations made at Colors of Courage will go to programs that assist wounded warriors, children with autism or physical challenges and more.

Jenna Miller is Quantum Leap Farm’s Program Director. She shared how horses and equine therapy can be life-changing.

“There are so many magical moments that happen at Quantum Leap from our kids with special needs to our adults with disabilities to our veteran programs to our kids with pediatric cancer," she said. "Everybody leaves feeling uplifted and empowered. It's just a very, very special place."

The organization’s executive director, Lee Behensky, said some of the most important work doesn’t require a saddle. She explained that horses have the uncanny ability to read body language and help Quantum participants change their behaviors or improve their strength.

Veterans have shared how the retreat at the farm saved their lives. Parents have shared how the occupational therapies their children going through with a horse have changed the quality of life for their kids.

They’re working on expanding their programs in order to help more in the Tampa Bay area.

That of course takes funding to maintain the horses that do the work and the staff that provide the expert care to humans and the animals.