VALRICO, Fla. — It was roaming a neighborhood in Valrico, and it attacked at least one dog.

The Hillsborough County Health Department says the raccoon was rabid, but a rabies alert has not been issued because it was an isolated case.

According to a news release, a man let his two dogs out of a house on Jan. 25 near Laurel Pointe Drive and ran outside when he heard yelping.

He was bitten and scratched when he yanked the rabid animal off one dog’s back, and he wasn’t sure if the other dog was attacked.

The dogs were up to date on their vaccinations, but they’ll both receive booster shots and be quarantined for 45 days.

The health department says the man is being treated for rabies exposure.

Everyone who lives within a 500-foot radius of where the attack happened is being notified directly, but DOH-Hillsborough says this is an important reminder for everyone.

Bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes can all contract rabies, so it’s important to stay away from wildlife.

That means keeping a close eye on children when they’re playing outside, keeping pets on leashes, closing garbage can lids and preventing bats from finding shelter in your home.

The health department says people should never try to feed or adopt wild animals because it’s just not worth the risk.

Rabies affects the nervous system, and it can be deadly.

According to DOH-Hillsborough, there was one case in the county in 2019 – a dog exposed to a rabid racoon in Riverview.

The department identified 10 rabid animals in 2018, and 20 people were exposed.

Six of the animals were cats.

If a person or pet is exposed to a wild animal that’s acting strangely, call the health department at (813) 307-8059

