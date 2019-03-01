A case of rabies has been confirmed in Polk County after a raccoon bit a Chihuahua in Lakeland, deputies said.

According to deputies, on Dec. 28, a homeowner on Glenoak Drive heard a dog howl, and when she stepped outside, she found blood on her porch. She discovered the dog had been bitten by a raccoon.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The dog had its shots, but it will still have to be quarantined for 45 days at home, officials said.

Officials are now reminding the public that raccoons are considered to be high-risk species for rabies. Make sure your pets are vaccinated and do not approach any animal that is acting in an unusual or suspicious manner.

If you think you or your pet have been exposed to rabies, please contact the PCSO Animal Control Section at 863-577-1762.

