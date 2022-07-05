Rallies held in downtown Tampa over abortion rights after Roe leak

People on both sides of the issue gathered outside the federal courthouse to voice their opinions on abortion and the recent debate over Roe v. Wade.

TAMPA, Fla. — The nationwide debate over Roe v. Wade continues in the Tampa Bay area.

Dozens from both sides of the argument gathered outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Tampa to share their opinion on abortions Saturday afternoon.

A majority of the people who came out were attending a planned rally organized by several groups including Party for Socialism and Liberation. This group strongly believes every woman should have a choice.

A Christian group that believes abortions should be banned also showed up and played religious music outside of the courthouse. Those who side with religious beliefs shared their views on how they are there to save babies' lives. The group said they hope to see abortions abolished.

"We saw there was going to be a rally so we decided to come and be the opposite voice and the voice for the babies that don’t have a voice," a man attending who supports overturning Roe v. Wade said.

On the other side of the street, were people rallying for abortion rights. They shared several reasons to rally against the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

One woman was six months pregnant.

"I’m fighting for my daughter’s right to choose. This baby is a girl," Randi Simon stated. Simon said she believes her child and everyone should have that right.

She believes attending rallies like this will impact what's going on regarding Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court.

"If we just keep coming out, hopefully, it will make a difference," Simon said.

Those who organized the rally urged everyone to show up downtown and support.

Roe v. Wade is a result of people’s movement and people coming to the streets time after time in the 70s, demanding that we have abortion as healthcare," an organizer of the rally, Ruth Beltran said. "[So] that we can do that today, we can come out to the street."