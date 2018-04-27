As many as 60 women have publicly accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, but Andrea Constand was the only one who could take him to court.

That's because the statute of limitations--- a legal expiration date--- has run out for most of the other allegations.

In Pennsylvania, where Constand filed charges, a victim has 12 years to report an assault.

But this guilty verdict almost didn't happen. If prosecutors had waited another two and a half weeks, the statute of limitations would have expired and Cosby could have been a free man.

#BillCosby Guilty Verdict has brought up questions regarding #StatutesOfLimitations A legal time period for a victim to report sexual assault/rape. Many women who said that Cosby sexually assaulted them waited “too long” and legally nothing could be done. Thoughts? @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/ycsTFSflVh — Shannon Valladolid (@ShannonMarieTV) April 27, 2018

Sexual assault survivor Rena Romano says there shouldn’t be a limit on when a victim can report the crime.

She was sexually abused as a child by a family member, then raped as an adult by a coworker. She waited 14 years to seek help after she says her colleague broke into her home and raped her.

“My biggest regret, I never filed charges and he probably raped again,” says Romano.

Victims in many states across the U.S. have 10 years or less to report the crime, that doesn’t include Florida. If they don’t, little can be done to bring them justice.

In Florida, there was a time when a victim would have four years to report an assault.

A woman named Danielle Sullivan changed that after she was raped by someone she trusted.

By the time she had the courage to come forward, it had been four years and 43 days too late.

Nothing could be done legally because she was 43 days over that limit.

In 2015, Governor Rick Scott signed the “43 Days Initiative Act" into law. It extended the statute of limitations to eight years from the date of the crime.

Kathleen Kempke with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay agrees with Romano that there shouldn’t be a ticking time clock on when a victim can report a rape or sexual assault.

“Eight years isn't long enough. We need to believe victims from the beginning, and give them as much time as they need,” says Kempke.

Kempke has the difficult job of educating victims about statues of limitations, some who have waited for 10 to 20 years to seek help.

“By us saying, unfortunately, the statute of limitations has run out, but I believe you and I’m glad you’re here, and let’s talk about how we can help you. That's amazing to most victims, they've never heard that before,” she says.

Both Kempke and Remano grew up when sexual assault was such a taboo — no one talked about, but are encouraged that times have changed.

The statute of limitations was put in place to create fairness when it comes to filing lawsuits.

As more time passes, evidence disappears and the victims along with the witness’s memory begins to fade.

Romano has found healing by becoming a motivational speaker and helping survivors of rape and sexual assault.

In 2017, Romano was a TEDx speaker, where she talked about her experience of childhood sexual abuse.

If you’re a victim of sexual assault and need help, here are some resources in Tampa Bay:

- The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

Advocacy Services and Forensic Exams are available 24/7 by calling 211 or 813 264-9961 at the following location:

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

One Crisis Center Plaza

Tampa, FL 33613

- Advocacy Services by appointment by calling 211 or 813 264 9961 at the following locations:

Mary Lee’s House

2806 N. Armenia

Tampa, FL 33607

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

710 Oakfield Drive Suite 113

Brandon, Fl 3351

- The Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women

Employment Services

The Women's Business Centre

Outpatient Substance Abuse Treatment

Counseling & Wellness

The Centre for Girls

SHIP (Senior Home Improvement Services)

