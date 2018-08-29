A YouTube rapper surrendered to face charges in a fatal stabbing that happened outside a bar Wednesday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were looking for Runnell Curry, 29, a.k.a G-Foxx, in the stabbing of Jeffrey Almiron, 42, at his bar at 9350 U.S. Highway 192 near Clermont.

Another man was stabbed, but he only received minor injuries.

Witnesses told deputies that Curry was rolling a marijuana joint in the bar's parking lot. When a patron told Curry to stop, they got into an argument. Deputies said Curry armed himself with a knife from his vehicle. The argument turned physical and the men ended up on the ground.

Almiron tried to separate the two, and he was stabbed twice by Curry, deputies said.

Almiron was taken to Heart of Florida Hospital in Haines City where he was pronounced dead about 3:32 a.m.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a morning news conference identifying Curry as the suspect, and Curry turned himself into Orange County sheriff's deputies.

Curry will be charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The sheriff's office said his previous arrests include hit and run, contempt, possession of cocaine, possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

