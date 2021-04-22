Funeral service for rapper 'Shock G' set for Saturday in Tampa

The service will be open to the public.

TAMPA, Fla. — The funeral service for rapper Shock G, co-founder of the group Digital Underground, has been set nearly one week after the 57-year-old's death.

According to his obituary, the service for Gregory Jacobs, the performer's given name, will be held at 12 p.m. on May 1 at the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church.

The church, located at 2102 North Lowe Street, confirmed the service is open to the public and that CDC guidelines will be followed. Those who wish to pay their respects will be required to wear masks.

A live stream of the service will be provided at www.allentempletampa.org, according to the funeral home's website.

The "internationally known rapper, musician, actor and vocalist" moved to Tampa with his parents in 1969 and got his start in the music industry right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Shock G, who also may be best known as Humpty Hump from the music video for the 1990 hit "The Humpty Dance," was found unresponsive on April 22 in a Tampa hotel room.

The rapper's group found fame with the Billboard Top 10 hit where Shock G donned a Groucho Marx-style fake nose and glasses to become one of his many alter egos. He initially maintained the flamboyant Humpty was a separate person and even did in-character interviews.

Shock G is also credited for helping launch the career of the late 2Pac Shakur. TMZ writes he was one of the producers on 2Pac's debut solo album, "2Pacalypse Now," and collaborated on the single "I Get Around." 2Pac spent some time as a member of Digital Underground and was the featured performer on 1991's "Same Song."

The internationally known rapper is the latest in a string of recent deaths of hip hop stars, most notably DMX on April 9 at the age of 50. Rapper Black Rob, known for his hit “Whoa!” and key contributions to Diddy's dominant Bad Boy Records, died at age 52.