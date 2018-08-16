Police in South Florida are looking for a man they say broke into a home and stole someone's pet.

It happened in Broward County.

Surveillance video shows a gold Chevrolet Impala pull up to a home on Aug. 7 in Davie, where a man gets out and removes mail from the victim's mailbox.

Later, on Aug. 9, police say the same driver shows up, burglarizes the victim's home and steals the dog.

The dog, an 8-month-old black-and-white pit bull named Stella, weighs 83 pounds and has a mole on the left side of her nose. She has a blue/gray left eye and a blue/white right eye.

The suspect, whose name is not known, is described as a thin man with his hair tied in a bun.

If you recognize the man in the video or know where Stella might be, you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. You could be paid a reward of up to $3,000.

