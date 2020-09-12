Former Bucs coach Ray Perkins dies at 79

Perkins became the Bucs head coach in 1987.

TAMPA, Fla — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Ray Perkins died Wednesday morning at the age of 79, according to AL.com.

AL.com reports he had been dealing with heart issues over the past few years.

Perkins became the Bucs head coach in 1987. He led the team through 1990.

NBC Sports reports Perkins went 19-41 over more than three seasons with the Buccaneers.

Perkins had played as a wide receiver for Alabama in the 1960s.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Alabama's current head coach Nick Saban confirmed the news on an SEC teleconference Wednesday and offered the Perkins family his condolences.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Sabin called him "a really, really good person and a really good friend.”

Perkins was picked to be Alabama football's 2019 SEC Legend.

