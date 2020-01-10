Columbus police officer in custody; accused of recording nude underage girl

Raymond Rose has been with the Columbus Division of Police since December 2015.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer is accused of recording an underage girl "in a state of nudity," according to Franklin County court records.

A warrant for the arrest of 29-year-old Raymond Rose III was filed on Thursday and he is now in custody of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

According to a complaint filed in court by the sheriff''s office, Rose recorded the girl, who is known to him, in July.

Charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and pandering obscenity involving a minor were filed in court against Rose.

Both charges are second-degree felonies.

Police said Rose started with the department in December 2015 and is in the patrol division.

Police said when it received a tip about what allegedly happened, it notified the Special Victims Bureau.

The bureau then worked with the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is now handling the investigation.

Rose is on administrative leave.