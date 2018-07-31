TAMPA, Fla. -- The Rays have made two major moves before the trade deadline.

Pitching ace Chris Archer is going to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for top prospects RHP Tyler Glasnow and OF Austin Meadows, along with a major leaguer to be named later.

Archer, 29, has a 4.31 ERA , 1.39 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 96 innings.

In seven seasons with the Rays, Archer, a two-time All-Star, has a 54-68 record with a 3.69 ERA in 179 appearances.

The team also traded All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for a player to be named or cash.

Ramos, 30, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring strain, is batting .297 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 53 RBIs in 78 games. He also leads American League catchers with 87 hits.

Ramos had been with the Rays since signing a two-year contract with the team on December 12, 2016.

Wilson Ramos says he was surprised he was traded to the Phillies, he expected Nationals or Astros pic.twitter.com/Wa4xh0Usko — Justin Granit (@JustinGranit) July 31, 2018

In 2016, he was a National League All-Star, won the NL’s Silver Slugger Award among catchers and tied for 17th in the overall balloting for the NL Most Valuable Player Award.

Glasnow, 24, is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 34 appearances, all in relief, for the Pirates this season. He ranks third among National League relievers in strikeouts and has made 19 relief apps of 2 innings pitched or more, which is the most in the majors.

Meadows, 23, has appeared in 49 games, with 35 starts, over two stints with the Pirates in his first major league season. He is batting .292/.327/.468 (45-for-154) with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 13 RBI and four stolen bases. Among National League rookies with at least 100 at-bats, he ranks third in batting avg. and slugging pct.

