Fan goes into cardiac arrest during Tampa Bay Rays game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Tampa Bay Rays fan went into cardiac arrest during the game Friday evening at Tropicana Field, according to St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue.
Authorities said in a news release the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. when the man went unconscious. Another fan was able to get the man on the ground and began performing CPR.
EMS crews at the stadium were also able to respond to the man and were able to get the man's heart beating again, authorities wrote.
While being transported to a nearby hospital, authorities say the man was "completely awake" and "speaking clearly."
"With the teamwork of the nearby fans, SPFR, Tampa Bay Rays staff, and St.Petersburg Police hopefully this fan will be able to return and enjoy the experience of another baseball game," St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue said.