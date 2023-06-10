x
Fan goes into cardiac arrest during Tampa Bay Rays game

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. when the man went unconscious, St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue said.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team is shown Monday, June 21, 2010, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Team principal owner Stuart Sternberg announced that the team wants to explore all potential new ballpark options within the Tampa Bay area, including those outside St. Petersburg and Pinellas County. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Tampa Bay Rays fan went into cardiac arrest during the game Friday evening at Tropicana Field, according to St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue.

Authorities said in a news release the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. when the man went unconscious. Another fan was able to get the man on the ground and began performing CPR.

EMS crews at the stadium were also able to respond to the man and were able to get the man's heart beating again, authorities wrote. 

While being transported to a nearby hospital, authorities say the man was "completely awake" and "speaking clearly." 

"With the teamwork of the nearby fans, SPFR, Tampa Bay Rays staff, and St.Petersburg Police hopefully this fan will be able to return and enjoy the experience of another baseball game," St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue said.

