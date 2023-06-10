Fan goes into cardiac arrest during Tampa Bay Rays game

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. when the man went unconscious, St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Tampa Bay Rays fan went into cardiac arrest during the game Friday evening at Tropicana Field, according to St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue.

Authorities said in a news release the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. when the man went unconscious. Another fan was able to get the man on the ground and began performing CPR.

EMS crews at the stadium were also able to respond to the man and were able to get the man's heart beating again, authorities wrote.

While being transported to a nearby hospital, authorities say the man was "completely awake" and "speaking clearly."