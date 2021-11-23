Former US Intelligence Analyst accused of espionage is on house arrest in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Former US Intelligence Analyst, Reality Winner, is back home in Kingsville after being released from federal prison. Winner is home on house arrest.
Back in 2018, the native South Texan pleaded guilty to a charge of espionage and was sentenced to five years. She served three years in federal prison before being released earlier this month for good behavior.
The 29-year-old Air Force veteran made national headlines in 2017 when she was accused of leaking secrets while at the Naval Air Station.
Officials said that Winner shared a report with an online news outlet regarding Russian hacking attempts that targeted US voter registration information.
Winner's mother, Billie J. Winner-Davis, tweeted the news:
