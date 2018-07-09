TAMPA -- Hillsborough County deputies want you to take a look at a sketch. They say it’s of a man who has attacked at least two homeless women in the last few months.

The more recent incident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday. A homeless woman was asleep on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Bearss Avenue when deputies say a man on a bicycle rode up and asked for a sex act. The woman refused, they say, and the suspect grabbed her.

She was able to break free and run away.

Detectives interviewed the woman, and her suspect description matched that of a suspect in a similar attack in April. In that case, a woman was walking along the CSX Railroad tracks when she was attacked and sexually battered.

A composite sketch was released Friday based on the descriptions.

The suspect is a black man, who is clean cut and muscular and between 35 and 40 years old. He stands between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 and weighs between 225 and 250 pounds. He’s got a bumpy scar under his left eye.

Anyone who recognizes the guy is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP