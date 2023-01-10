Tampa Bay area Red Cross volunteers head to California as storms trigger evacuations

Red Cross officials say more than 34 million people are under flood watches.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 200 American Red Cross workers and volunteers are in California as severe storms hit the state and even more help is on the way. Red Cross officials say the weather has caused flooding, power outages and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

On Tuesday, five local volunteers left the Tampa Bay area for Sacramento. This deployment will be the 32nd trip to a disaster zone for volunteer Frank Hall. He has been volunteering for the Red Cross for 12 years.

“It’s hard to describe unless you do it,” he said.

Hall said this will be his second time traveling to Sacramento.

“I was out in Sacramento a couple of years ago when they had what was called the Lake Isabella Fire,” Hall said.

Hall said every trip to a disaster zone takes an emotional toll because knowing that they are helping people during their lowest moments overpowers his sadness.

“You’ll pull over and you’ll unload some supplies for somebody and they’ll come up and have tears in their eyes and they’ll hug you and they’ll thank you,” he said.

Red Cross officials say more than 123,600 electric customers are without power and they are expecting that number to grow. They also say over 34 million people are under flood watches.