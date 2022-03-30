NWS issues Red Flag Warning for most of Tampa Bay area

That means fires could spread rapidly.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Walk outside this morning and smell smoke in the air? You're not alone.

The risk of fire danger in the Tampa Bay area has prompted a Red Flag Warning for much of the region.

The warning, issued by the National Weather Service, will last from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. It applies to Citrus, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk and Sarasota counties.

"Critically low humidity with gusty winds and high Energy Release Component" will result in elevated fire danger in the area, the agency said. ERC indicates how hot a fire could burn, according to the National Fire Danger Rating System.

Breezy southeast winds and low fuel moisture will create Red Flag conditions for a few hours in the afternoon as the moisture in the air drops below 35 percent, NWS said.

Winds coming from the southeast will be between 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to around 30 MPH.

What does this mean for you? Hold off on outdoor burning as fires could spread rapidly.

