Troopers: 3 kids, 3 adults seriously injured after rollover crash with red light runner

The crash happened around 3:19 p.m. on Sunday afternoon on Ulmerton Road and US 19, according to investigators.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Several people, including three children, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after troopers say a driver ran a red light and caused a three-car crash.

Troopers say a 28-year-old man from Manatee County ran a red light and crashed into the right side of a pickup truck that had a 12-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, and a 41-year-old man from Clearwater inside.

The cars began rotating and crashed a second time before the pickup truck overturned and crashed into another pickup. Troopers say the second pickup truck had a 1-year-old girl inside and was driven by a 29-year-old man from Land O'Lakes.

According to investigators, all six people involved in the crash had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.