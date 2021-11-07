Here's how to check red tide conditions before you head to the beach

Tampa Bay area beaches are seeing varied effects of red tide, which could cause respiratory issues for people.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Planning a beach day soon? Before you go, take a moment to check beach conditions.

As red tide continues to impact some Tampa Bay area beaches, it's a good idea to see if your planned destination is affected by harmful algae blooms.

Since June, the Pinellas County health department has had a health warning regarding red tide in effect.

The NWS recently released a beach hazards statement advising people to stay out of the water at some county beaches along the county's southern coast because of red tide. The agency's statement lasts through Monday evening.

FWC officials are still investigating whether recent fish kills in the area are a result of red tide or Hurricane Elsa.

The map below, made by the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) shows a daily forecast for respiratory issues caused by red tide. You can also see the map here.

Mote Marine Laboratory also has a beach conditions reporting system. You can get the latest information here.