Red Tide across our area is not only clearing out our beaches, but also businesses. Restaurants, bars and hotels are taking a hit in sales as tourists take their vacations elsewhere.

On Holmes Beach in Manatee County, cleanup is a top priority. It was littered with dead fish Monday morning but has since been cleared.

County crews are working 12-hour shifts to clean up the fish. Even still, the perception of red tide is keeping people away.

Michelle Roberts and her family moved their vacation from Siesta Key to Clearwater after hearing about the massive fish kill there several weeks ago.

“Who wants to be around dead fish,” she said. “It looked pretty nasty.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by many visiting Tampa Bay, leaving beaches like Ana Maria Island close to empty Monday afternoon. Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach and Longboat Key looked the same. The water was clear, but not many people were there.

We met several families from Germany and New York that didn’t let the news of red tide ruin their beach vacation.

Chad Collier, who has lived in Manatee County for most of his life, says even though the beach has been cleaned, the smell remains.

“I still feel it now. My chest still hurts,” Collier said.

Businesses like Island Time Bar and Grill were still busy Monday afternoon on Ana Maria Island. People who couldn’t take advantage of the beach were taking advantage of the drinks.

“Down in Sarasota, red tide really impacted our other restaurant over the weekend in St. Armand’s Circle. It had a considerable drop in sales,” said manager Jason Hemmerdinger.

Tracey Cusack relies on beach traffic at her ice cream shop, Cream of AMI ice cream shop.

“Business has definitely slowed down,” she said. “Normally people are walking around, going on the beach and coming here off the beach, but they’re not coming off the beach right now.”

Despite the recent slowdown, Manatee County officials say tourism was up 20% in July. A great turnout in the midst of roughly 10 months of red tide. It's why businesses continue to keep their doors open, hoping this will soon pass.

