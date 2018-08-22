TAMPA, Fla. – Organizers for the Skyway 10K have announced the registration date for next year's second annual race.

Registration will open at 1 p.m. on Sept. 13.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa.

The second annual race is scheduled for March 3, 2019.

Some of the changes planned for 2019 include increasing the number of participants from 7,500 to 8,000. Organizers also plan to increase the number of waves to lessen congestion on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The inaugural Sunshine Skyway 10K Bridge Run on March 4, 2018, raised $560,000 for the Armed Forces Families Foundation. It means 100 percent of the proceeds fund projects to support the families of servicemen and servicewomen.

Previous: Skyway 10K race set for March 2019

March's inaugural 10K marked the first race across the bridge since it opened to traffic in April 1987.

People from 40 states, three countries and all five branches of the U.S. armed forces participated in the run.

Earlier this year, race officials announced the Skyway 10K will continue for at least the next five years.

The annual run begins on Interstate 275 at the rest area just south of the Skyway Bridge and ends at the rest area on the North side of the bridge, which equals 10 kilometers or 6.2 miles.

Anyone interested in volunteering for or sponsoring the second annual Skyway 10K can learn more by visiting skyway10k.com or emailing info@skyway10k.com.

Editor's Note: 10News WTSP is a sponsor of the Skyway 10K.

Photos: Skyway 10K finish line on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Photos: Skyway 10K finish line on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP