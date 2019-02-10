ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Registration for the Third Annual Skyway 10K is set to begin Thursday 3 at 9 a.m. The big race set is set for March 1, 2020.

General admission spots will be available for up to 7,500 runners through the new lottery process, according to race organizers.

The free lottery process will be available through Sunday, Oct. 20. Participants will be required to submit a payment method, which would be processed once winners are selected.

Winners will be picked at random starting Monday, Oct. 21, race organizers say. The racers will be notified via email to register with the $80 registration fee. Participants will have until Sunday, Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. to finish their race registration.

Race organizers remind interested participants to check their email regularly, including their spam folders.

Up to four people will be allowed to register as a group, but will have an equal chance of being selected as people individually registering for the event. When a group is registered, individual participant information will be needed, including first and last name, email address, date of birth, zip code and phone number.

Participants chosen from the lottery process will be able to pick their bus and wave of choice as space permits. Winners of the lottery can choose to run together if specified in the registration and as space permits.

Five hundred additional VIP spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the race's website. VIP participants will avoid the wait and will have access to exclusive amenities, including a private lounge with catering, private bathrooms, an open bar and more throughout the weekend of the race.

Like the two prior races, all of the registration fees will be donated to the Armed Forces Families Foundation. In total, the race has raised more than $1.2 million for the foundation over the past two races.

The third race will also have the same rules as the first two, including the list of allowed items, runners being at least 16 years old to participate and racers not being allowed in the bus lane during the race.

The race will start on I-275 at the rest area just south of the Skyway Bridge and ends at the Northside of the bridge. Northbound lanes of the bridge will be closed from 3:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on March 1.

The event supports the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

People interested in volunteering can register here. Anyone interested in becoming a race sponsor can click here.

For more information or frequently asked questions, click here.

