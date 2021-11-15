Registration now open for prospective USPS 'Operation Santa' letter adopters

The "Operation Santa" campaign allows "kind-hearted people across the country" to help fill Christmas wish lists for families in need.

MINNEAPOLIS — 'Tis the season for giving — with help from the United States Postal Service.

The USPS announced Monday that registration is now open for its annual Operation Santa campaign, which allows "kind-hearted people across the country" to help fill Christmas wish lists for families in need.

For the next two weeks, people can sign up to be letter adopters, and once approved, will be able to read through thousands of letters written to Santa with the opportunity to fulfill childrens' and families' wishes.

Each prospective adopter will be vetted through USPS' verification process before they can participate. Approved adopters who agree to fulfill a letter's wish will be responsible for all costs to ship and gift packages.

The USPS authorized postal workers and customers to respond to letters it received postmarked to Santa over 100 years ago. The act later became known as today's Operation Santa.