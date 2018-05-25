The funeral is scheduled for 1pm, Friday May 25.

Visitation and Funeral Details:

10a-12:30p - Visitations at the Walker Center at Wilkes Community College, located at 1328 S Collegiate Dr., Wilkesboro, NC.

1p - Trooper Bullard's funeral will begin. Seating is on a first come basis with the exception of reserved seating for family, first responders and special invited guest.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church 1120 Austin Little Mountain Rd, Ronda, NC following the service. This service will be ONLY for law enforcement, emergency responders, dignitaries and special invited guest.

WFMY News 2 will offer a live stream, on our Facebook Page and online, of the procession from Wilkes County Community College to the cemetery. It will be stopped once the burial starts to honor the wishes of it remaining private.

