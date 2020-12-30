Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Breann Leath was killed in April while answering a domestic violence call.

INDIANAPOLIS — A lot was taken in 2020. Earlier this year Indianapolis suffered a terrible loss with the passing of IMPD Officer Breann Leath.

Officer Leath was a mother and just 24 years old when she was killed April 9. For her parents the loss still feels like yesterday.

“It’s been rough really. I am just looking forward to the days that here memories don’t hurt,” said Jennifer Leath, Breann’s mother.

Since she was young, Breann wanted to be a police officer like her father and got to live out her dream.

“She served from the heart. She looked forward to going work. She looked forward to being out in the community. Even you got this one bad situation. She still would want to be part of the community and would love the community if she was here today,” Officer Leath’s father, Tommy Leath.

Thursday would have been her 25th Birthday. Her family and friends went out to her favorite restaurant, Benihana, to celebrate her life.

“I think the first of everything is going to be really hard for us,” Jennifer said. “We had a cake and sang happy birthday too her and just had a good time. We needed to laugh and do something fun.”

On her birthday, IMPD North District made a touching post on Facebook asking people to "keep her son and family in your thoughts today."