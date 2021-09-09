Local business grows after partnering with Super Bowl on cleanup

A local woman-owned cleaning company got the chance of a lifetime working cleanup for the Super Bowl during the pandemic and now she's got another NFL contract.

TAMPA, Fla — The fun is back in Champa Bay! The NFL Experience at Julian B. Lane park is ready for action before the big game between the reigning Super Bowl champs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

The event is free to attend and fans can even catch a concert from Ed Sheeran before watching the big game on a giant screen.

One of the most important parts of the event is keeping it clean and sanitized as COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant continue to spread in Tampa. The company tasked with cleaning up at the NFL Kickoff Experience is no stranger to the job.

10 Tampa Bay spoke to Renew Construction Services when they went through a year-long process to become an official Super Bowl LV business partner. Since completing their contract at Super Bowl LV, Renew Construction Services has been able to grow by snagging more local contracts and another NFL contract!

The woman and minority-owned business led by Robyn Donaldson has been able to retain and bring on more employees.

"I think the Super Bowl gave me the confidence that I could compete at such a high level and now that I'm continuously doing that, the sky is the limit," said Donaldson.

Her team is in charge of cleaning up at the NFL Experience and at several other events and construction sites across the City of Tampa. They've even secured a partnership with Home Depot after their experience working the Super Bowl.

"West Tampa is where this business is and it's our neighborhood, so I try and give back by hiring people who really need well-paying jobs with some flexible schedules," explained Donaldson.