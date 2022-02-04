Renters at Tampa apartment complex search for homes after surprise eviction

“They’re both absolutely distraught," Mya Lee said, describing her two-year-old and newborn daughters.

TAMPA, Fla. — A mother, two babies, and no place to call home.

“They’re both absolutely distraught," Mya Lee said, describing her two-year-old and newborn daughters.

“They’re both annoyed, agitated, fidgety.”

Mya is one of many residents at Holly Court Apartments in Tampa who are packing their bags after receiving eviction/non-renewal notices last month. The notices didn’t offer additional explanations.

Community organizer Jae Passmore has been at the property all week trying to help renters with anything they need from emotional support to offering resources as they move.

She says, at this point, these renters are asking for two things.

“Honor the leasing agreements that they signed,” she said. “And two, provide adequate maintenance for the residents on-site who remain.”

We’re hearing more and more stories around the Bay area about landlords giving tenants 30 days to get out. That’s why groups like the Tampa and St. Pete Tenants Unions work to connect renters with people who can help.

“It happens weekly in the Tampa Bay area,” said Jack Wallace of the St. Pete Tenants Union. “There’s a couple of different pro-bono legal services that exist here in the Tampa Bay area. One is Bay Area Legal Services, as well as Gulf Coast Legal Services.”

As for Mya, tonight, she will be putting her things in storage and staying with a friend, trying to focus on getting somewhere permanent for her family.