A company accidentally spilled two tons of fertilizer into upper Tampa Bay, according to a report.

The Tampa Bay Times says Kinder Morgan reported to the state Department of Environmental Protection the spill happened Friday evening at the Port Sutton Terminal, 4310 Pendola Point Road.

Andrew Hayslip, who founded the nonprofit organization Tampa Bay Waterkeeper to monitor and improve the bay’s watershed, told The times that amount of nitrogen in the fertilizer could cause algae blooms and kill fish.

For more, read The Times report.

