TAMPA, Fla. — As we remember and honor Parkland shooting victims a year after their deaths, we have to acknowledge gun violence is a problem that hasn’t gone away since.

Since Parkland is a project created by 200 teen journalists that shares the stories of the 1,200 kids killed by gun violence in America in the 12 months after Parkland. It’s a powerful reminder that while their deaths may not have been covered in the news, they still matter.

The Since Parkland report went live on Tuesday. Its goal is to reveal the human stories behind the statistics, the victims' stories that didn’t make the news and show the full scale of gun violence as it impacts American children.

Over the summer, more than 200 teen reporters began to document the kids, ages 0-18, killed in shootings that were either domestic violence, drug homicides, unintentional discharges or stray bullets. They did not include victims killed while injuring someone else or in police-involved shootings, nor suicides.

Here are the organizations that helped put together the report: The Trace, Gun Violence Archive, The Miami Herald, McClatchy, NowThis and Global Student Square.

As you navigate through the overwhelming report, you can’t help but notice more than 80 infants and toddlers were killed and more than 300 of the victims were siblings. And more often than not, they were caught at the wrong place at the wrong time.

