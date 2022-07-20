Remembering beloved reporter Angela Jacobs who fought a strong battle with breast cancer

Jacobs died Tuesday evening after battling with metastatic breast cancer.

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a familiar face on TVs all around the sports realm, no one could deny the raw talent of reporter Angela Jacobs.

She fought hard and strong against metastatic breast cancer — a battle that came to an end Tuesday evening, WFTV Channel 9 explains.

Jacobs, who was a reporter at 10 Tampa Bay for eight years, was private about her most recent battle with cancer. Back in 2020, she was initially diagnosed with cancer but after treatments and radiation, she beat cancer and went into remission for almost two years, the media outlet says.

It wasn't until earlier this year that cancer made its way back. Jacobs once again put up a good fight, undergoing chemotherapy and experimental treatments.

"She fought a valiant, dignified fight against breast cancer often masking difficult moments behind her brave, radiant smile," former WFTV anchor Nancy Alvarez said in a Facebook post. "Angela was a sports anchor at heart but made a flawless transition to news.

"She cared deeply about her stories and the people in them."

Jacobs worked for 10 Tampa Bay as an anchor and reported from July 2003 all the way up until June 2011. She was able to settle down and call WFTV in Orlando her home for almost 10 years before her passing.