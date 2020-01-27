BROOKSVILLE, Fla — Flames ripped through a mobile home Friday morning in Brooksville, and firefighters say there were reports of multiple explosions.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, two people may have been injured, and paramedics are treating them at the scene.

Three fire engines, two rescue trucks, two battalion chiefs and the division chief of operations all responded to the burning home on Dehaven Avenue near Fitzpatrick Avenue.

People are being told to avoid the area.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

